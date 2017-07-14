In a Major Reshuffle, 71 IPS Officials Transferred in Madhya Pradesh

In a major reshuffle, Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 71 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials including the deputy inspector general (DIG), Bhopal.



The transfer orders were issued last night.



DIG and senior superintendent of police (SSP), Bhopal Raman Singh Sikawar has been now posted in Ujjain, a government spokesperson said.



Gwalior DIG Santosh Kumar Singh has replaced Sikawar as Bhopal DIG.



Hemant Chouhan has been posted as superintendent of police -north in Bhopal, considered to be a crucial post. The area is deemed sensitive and had recently witnessed communal tension.



Chouhan replaced Arvind Saxena who has been now posted as SP, Hoshangabad.



Vineet Kapoor has been appointed as SP Vidisha in place of Dharmendra Choudhry, who has been posted as DIG, Ratlam.



Senior IPS officer Anshuman Singh Yadav has been posted as inspector general of police (IGP), Rewa while Shajapur SP Monika Shukla has been transferred as IGP, Narsinghpur in place of Mukesh Kumar Shrivastava who is now commandant, 5th battalion, special armed force (SAF) in Morena.



Other officials who have got new postings include: R K Arusia as DIG Shahdol, Sudhir Laad as DIG Police Headquarters (PHQ), S P Barkade as DIG Rewa, Avinash Sharma as DIG PHQ, Gaurav Rajput as in-charge DIG Indore, Sanjay Kumar as in-charge DIG Gwalior, Irshad Ali as in-charge DIG Balaghat and B P Chandrawanshi as in-charge DIG Jabalpur.