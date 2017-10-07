The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
10 July 2017 Last Updated at 9:20 am National

Imports Of Aircraft, Spares Get Relief From GST Levy

NEW DELHI
Imports Of Aircraft, Spares Get Relief From GST Levy
File Photo: PTI Photo

The government has exempted the import of aircraft, aircraft engines and its parts procured on lease from the purview of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The aviation industry had been asking for relief as it was facing a dual levy of 5 per cent at the time of import and another 5 per cent at the time of payment of lease rent.

Its concerns were raised by the civil aviation ministry before the revenue department on several occasions.

Advertisement opens in new window

The finance ministry in a notification yesterday said that airlines would not have to pay GST on the import of aircraft and its parts if GST was paid on their lease.

Airlines are awaiting a formal clarification on several other areas of concerns such as input tax credit not being available for economy class tickets and the movement of spares from one part of the country to another.

READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Government-Governance-Government Policies etc Money Taxes-Direct & Income Tax Taxes-Indirect Taxes GST National
Next Story : Fire Ravages Building in London's Camden Lock Market
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters