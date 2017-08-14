I Founded JD (U), Will Not Leave Party, Says Sharad Yadav

Former president of Janata Dal (United) Sharad Yadav on Monday said that he has no intentions of leaving the party whatsoever.

Yadav who has openly opposed the newly stitched alliance in Bihar said he was one of those who founded the party, and that he will not succumb to pressure and just quit.

"People of the state support the grand alliance it voted for. People are saddened by the breakup of the alliance. I have not quit the party. I am the founder of JD (U)," said Yadav.

Advertisement opens in new window

The JD (U) last week affirmed that there is no split in the party, however, adding it's not hopeful of Yadav and Ali Anwar of attending the party meeting on August 19.

"There is no split in JD (U) as such. We are holding a party meeting on August 19, but I don't think that Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar will come," JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi said addressing a press conference.

However, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Yadav has every right to take his own decision as to where his loyalties lie, adding the decision to form an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was made with the consent of the entire party.

Yadav earlier claimed that he had sent fellow party leader Ali Anwar to attend a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, so that Bihar-like grand alliance is replicated countrywide.

Anwar was suspended from the JD (U) parliamentary party for participating in the Opposition meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (ANI)