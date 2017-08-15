Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day today, officials said.
Only BSNL landline service was functional in the valley.
Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 71st Independence Day, the officials said.
I-Day: Internet, Mobile Phone Services Suspended in Kashmir As 'Precautionary Measure'
Srinagar
