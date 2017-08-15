The Newswire
15 August 2017

I-Day: Internet, Mobile Phone Services Suspended in Kashmir As 'Precautionary Measure'

Srinagar
Internet and mobile phone services were suspended in Kashmir Valley as a precautionary measure on Independence Day today, officials said.

Only BSNL landline service was functional in the valley.

Internet facilities and services of all other mobile phone operators were suspended as a precautionary measure on the 71st Independence Day, the officials said.

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Srinagar Internet Mobile Phones Independence Day
