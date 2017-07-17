Hyderabad Engineering Students Develop App To Bridge Gap Between Blood Donors, Recipients

A group of engineering students of city-based colleges have built an android application to bridge the gap between blood donors and recipient institutions that the blood is donated to.

The group of students came up with creative technological solution at the inaugural Hyderabad Code for Good challenge hosted by global financial services firm JP Morgan in the city, a release issued here said today.

"The winning team built an android application for the NGO United Way of Hyderabad to bridge the gap between blood donors and recipient institutions that the blood is donated to," it said.

The key feature of this application is its ability to show an intuitive display of inventory for institutions enabling easy management and analysis of data.

Around 120 students from six engineering colleges participated in the inaugural JP Morgan Hyderabad Code for Good Challenge that concluded last evening.

The winning team comprised -- Meghana Pothineni and Jyothir Bindhu Adru from VNR Vignan Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Kandi Nymisha and Mujtabauddin Furqan from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Karanam Raghuvardhan and Tatikonda Sesha Sai Sinzith from Vasavi College of Engineering, the release said.

The winning ideas will be developed into working prototypes with the support of JP Morgan technologists, who will act as subject matter experts and mentors to the students, the release said.

The annual challenge was hosted in Bengaluru on July 8 and the Mumbai event will be held on July 29.

A total of over 370 students will participate across the three Indian cities. Since 2013, eight Code for Good events have been hosted in India with 800 students generating innovative ideas for 21 non-profits organisations, the release added.