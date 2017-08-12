The Newswire
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 6:32 pm National

Hour Of Test For The Chief Minister: Union Minister Paswan On Gorakhpur Tragedy

New Delhi
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan today sought a time-bound probe into the deaths of 30 children in a government hospital in Gorakhpur, and said it was an "hour of test" for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Paswan, a BJP ally, termed the deaths, many of which were reportedly caused by lack of oxygen, as "heartrending" and noted that the tragedy happened in Adityanath's constituency.

"I am sure he will take it very seriously and it must be taken so. This is an hour of test for the chief minister," he told a press conference.

Paswan said there must be a high-level probe and action should be taken within a week.

He said condition of government hospitals in UP and several other states is "very bad".

At least 30 children have died, many due to lack of oxygen, in the hospital in the last 48 hours.

Ram Vilas Paswan Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh BJP Children Hospitals / Clinics National
