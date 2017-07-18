Cow Vigilante: Home Ministry Asked States to File FIRs, Centre Tells Lok Sabha
Replying to question in Lok Sabha, the centre on Monday said that the union home ministry has asked state governments to compulsorily register FIRs in all "untoward incidents" happening in the name of cow protection.
Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said the responsibility to maintain law and order, protect life and property and incidents of attacks on cattle traders, beef eaters, Muslims, Dalits and dairy farmers rests primarily with the state governments.
An advisory with regard to untoward incidents over cattle, disturbance of law and order by miscreants in the name of cow protection, compulsory registration of an FIR for cognisable offences irrespective of territorial jurisdiction, and making available a copy of the FIR has been issued to states/UTs, he said replying to a written question.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday sought to put the onus for checking cow vigilantism on state governments, insisting that they take "stringent action against anti-social elements".
The prime minister also sought the support of opposition parties in tackling "communal violence" in the name of cow protection, and deprecated attempts at giving a political or communal colour to the issue.
