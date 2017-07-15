Hoax Call to Blow Up Red Fort Sends Police into Tizzy, 1 Held
The Delhi Police was thrown into a tizzy when it was alerted by a man about a threat call about blowing up the Red Fort.
The call later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.
The matter was reported to the Begumpur police station around 7.30 pm yesterday. Later, the accused, who had made the call "just for fun", was nabbed, the police said.
Nitin Kumar, who informed the police about the call, recalled the almost three-hour long ordeal that he went through yesterday.
"I was in my digital marketing class when I got a call around 7 pm from a man, claiming to be from Pakistan.
"He said that there will be a bomb blast at the Red Fort around 8.30 pm. He also claimed that there is a bomb planted in a hotel in Connaught Place," Kumar told PTI.
It was a Delhi number from which the call was made, he said, adding that he alerted the police soon after.
Kumar said that Police Control Room vans rushed to his residence in Rohini within no time, making his mother worried.
Kumar said he was called to the Prashant Vihar police station since he was closer to it, and the caller was traced to a hotel in Paharganj.
Personnel from the Paharganj police station visited the hotel and arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Mehfuz.
Mehfuz is a resident of Kishanganj in Bihar and was working as a manager in the hotel for the last couple of years.
He told the police that he had made the call just for "fun" and had randomly dialled a couple of numbers.
The others did not take his call, and it was only Kumar who responded, the police said.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pak Military Court Rejects Mercy Plea Of Jadhav
- 16 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured In Accident
- Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Cow Vigilantes: PM Modi
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment