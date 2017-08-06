An Air India flight on Delhi-Jodhpur-Jaipur route today made an emergency landing after an on board naval officer threatened the crew that he had planted a bomb in the aircraft.
The naval officer had booked a ticket from Delhi to Jaipur but when the flight landed in Jodhpur, he insisted to de-board. However, the staff didn't allow him to de-board, on which he started threatening the crew.
He told the crew that he has planted a bomb in the aircraft following which plane had to make an emergency landing.
After a thorough search of the aircraft by the airport authorities, it was confirmed that threat was a hoax.
The police have taken the naval officer under its custody and investigating the matter.
The Newswire
Hoax Bomb Threat: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing
File-Representative Image
