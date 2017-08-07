The Newswire
09 July 2017

Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA

Hyderabad
Sabarmati’s burning coaches at Godhra, Feb 27, ’02
File AP Photo

Amid the ongoing tension in West Bengal's Baduria and Basirhat districts, Bharatiya Janata Party MLA H Raja Singh waded in controversy by appealing to the Hindu community in the state to respond the way Hindus in Gujarat reacted in 2002.

"Today, Hindus are not safe in the West Bengal state. Hindus in Bengal should respond to people involved in communal violence as Hindus in Gujarat did. Otherwise, soon Bengal will turn into Bangladesh." Singh said.

He also blamed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Government for ongoing tensions in the states by alleging that the latter is supporting those who are spreading communalism.

"The state government is supporting those who are spreading communalism. I want to appeal to those who are secular that if you want Bengal's Hindus to be safe and secure then you have to be more aware. If you failed to attain security in the state then you will also face the consequences like Hindus in Kashmir faced, will also be banished like Kashmiri Hindus," he added.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she "will ask for judicial inquiry into incidents at Baduria and Basirhat area.

"For over a month there has been unrest in the hills. Centre is not cooperating to maintain law and order in Darjeeling," she said.

Violent clashes erupted in Basirhat area of the district after a Class X student updated a controversial picture on Facebook.

The boy was later detained by police, but the violence hasn't abated.

Fresh tension was reported in Basirhat area days after too forcing the police to lob tear gas shells and resort to baton charge even as the state government decided to ban some organisations for allegedly instigating people. (ANI)

