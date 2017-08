Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Subhash Barala's son Vikas has been arrested on Saturday on charges of stalking daughter of an IAS officer.

A case was registered against Vikas and other youth under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the basis of complaint filed by daughter of the IAS officer.

The girl alleged that two youth chased her on their bike.

The Chandigarh Police is investigating the case.

