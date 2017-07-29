Gujarat MLAs Exodus: Congress Leaders to Meet EC Today

A Congress delegation will meet the Election Commission here today to complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged 'horse-trading' allegations.

The delegation, comprising of heavyweights Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Manish Tiwari, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, will meet the poll panel at 5 p.m.

"In Gujarat, Prevention of Corruption Act is being breached and abolished. The horse-trading for MLAs is taking place openly in the state. The ways BJP party is using to form the government is not good," Singhvi told ANI.

As many as 44 of the Congress Party MLAs yesterday left for Bengaluru to ensure they don't succumb to police and political pressure to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singhvi accused the BJP in the state of horse-trading ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for August 8.

He said, "Crores of rupees have been spent in horse-trading in Gujarat by the BJP. One Congress Gujarat MLA Punabhai Gamit has said he was offered Rs. 10 crore by the BJP to join hands with them."

Following this, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad laughed off the accusation and said the Congress has become a sinking ship and is not able to hold their own house together.

"The Congress has become a sinking ship and the senior leaders, who did not get respect, are now openly saying that they don't want to continue with them. This is the hard fact. The sinking ship is not able to hold itself together," Ravi Shankar Prasad told ANI.

He said the Congress has been making baseless allegation against the BJP and further called on Congress president Sonia Gandhi to come up and clarify why their party is crumbling down like a deck of cards.

"They have to explain this. The allegations are laughable. They are making it in utter desperation," he said.

The developments come after at least six Congress MLAs in Gujarat resigned from the party to join the BJP. (ANI)