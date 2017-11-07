Gujarat Government Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Families Of Anantnag Attack Victims

The Gujarat Government on Tuesday announced Rs. 10 lakh to each of the families of those people from Gujarat who had lost their lives in Monday's terror attack in Anantnag and Rs. 2 lakh to the families of those injured.

"People from Gujarat who have lost lives will get Rs 10 lakh each from the Gujarat Government, injured to be given Rs 2 lakh," Chief Minister Rupani told ANI.

Rupani also thanked the bus driver, who put his life at stake, but drove the bus to a safer place in order to safeguard other passengers.

"I thank the bus driver. He drove the bus for around two kilometers in order to make people reach a safe place," he said.

"We will suggest his name for the bravery award," he added.

Mortal remains of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims who lost their lives have been brought to Surat, Gujarat.

Seven people lost their lives and 15 others were injured yesterday when a group of terrorists attacked a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. yesterday between Baltal and Mir Bazar. Reportedly, the bus was neither a part of a convoy nor registered with the shrine board.

The 90th and 40th battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the spot to prevent further untoward incidents.

People all across the country are condemning the incident, with some even staging protests against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee have also strongly condemned the incident. (ANI)