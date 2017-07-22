Government To Ensure Large Scale Job Opportunities For UP Youth: Reports

The Centre will ensure "large scale" employment opportunities for the youth in Uttar Pradesh in the next five years through skill development, Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said today.

Addressing a joint press conference here with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rudy said there is erosion in the quality and standards of private (Industrial Training Institute) ITIs in the state.

"Centre is working on a big plan under which it will be ensured that the quality and standard of all ITIs (government and private) were up to the mark," the Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

Advertisement opens in new window

He assured the chief minister of all financial and administrative help in this regard.

Noting that there are 2,300 ITIs in the private sector in the state, he said their qualities would be improved.

In the next three to five years, one ITI would be opened in all the districts of the state, Rudy said.

The chief minister said his government would train 10 lakh youth this year under skill development programme and the target for the next five years is 70 lakh youth.

Adityanath said the government would give a boost to traditional industries in the state like Banarsi saree, Lucknavi chikan, Bhadohi carpet, Moradabad brass, Agra petha (a type of sweet), Ferozabad glass bangles, Kannauj perfume and Gorakhpur terracotta through the skill development programme.

Noting that there was urgent need of trained drivers in view of the rising cases of road accidents, he said the government would establish training centres for them to impart skill in driving.

Initially, such centres would be opened in 18 divisional headquarters, he said, adding that in the next phase all districts will have these centres.