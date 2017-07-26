The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
26 July 2017 Last Updated at 1:36 pm National

Government Seeks Parliament Approval For Supplementary Grants Worth Rs 11,166 Crore

New Delhi
Government Seeks Parliament Approval For Supplementary Grants Worth Rs 11,166 Crore
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image

The government today sought Parliament's approval for supplementary grants worth Rs 11,166.18 crore for the current financial year.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the supplementary demands for grants for 2017-18 as well as the demands for excess grants in the Lok Sabha for 2014-15.

The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2017-18 include 61 grants and 3 appropriations, according to the supplementary demands for grants.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 11,166.18 crore.

"Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 10,647.45 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregate to Rs 517.72 crore," it said.

Besides, the government has sought nod for a token provision of Rs 1.01 crore, "one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings, in cases involving new service or new instrument of service".

Out of the total Rs 11,166.18 crore, an amount of Rs 7,000 crore would go to the petroleum and natural gas ministry for providing additional grants-in-aid general for payment of differential royalty to state governments.

Among others, little over Rs 386 crore would be spend for activities related to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Around Rs 250 crore would be for effective publicity for GST awareness and Rs 99.34 crore for DG systems for payment of advance user charges of GSTN (GST Network).

Further, an amount of Rs 37.09 crore would be for accounting portal for GST.

READ MORE IN:
Arun Jaitley Delhi - New Delhi BJP Economy/Budget Government-Governance-Government Policies etc National
Next Story : 'India Has Harmed SAARC, Undermined Its Spirit,' Says Pak PM Nawaz Sharif
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters