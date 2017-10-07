The Newswire
10 July 2017

Gorkhaland Stir: Rallies And Protest Marches Held In Darjeeling

DARJEELING
File Photo: PTI Photos

Several rallies and protest marches were held in various parts of Darjeeling on Monday, as the indefinite strike in the hills demanding a separate state entered its 26th day.

There have been no reports of violence since last night. However, vigil has been increased outside all police stations, camps and outposts to prevent attacks by pro-Gorkhaland supporters, officials said.

Police and security forces are patrolling the streets and keeping a watch on entry and exit routes to ward off any trouble.

Supporters of various political parties in their traditional dress took out processions demanding a separate Gorkhaland state.

The Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM) will march later in the day from Darjeeling station to Singhmari area via Chowbazar demanding withdrawal of security forces from the hills and restoration of Internet services, party sources said.

Internet services have been suspended since June 18.

With food supply severely hit due to the strike, GJM and various NGOs in the hills continued distributing food items among the people.

Barring medicine outlets, all shops, schools and colleges are closed.

