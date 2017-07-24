Gorkhaland Agitation: Indefinite Shutdown Enters 40th Day, DGP to Visit Darjeeling

The Director General of Police and other senior police officers will visit Darjeeling today to assess the law and order situation in the hills as the GJM-sponsored indefinite shutdown entered its 40th day.



The situation in Darjeeling remained tense but incident-free as no incidents of violence or arson was reported since last night, police said.



West Bengal DGP Surajit Kar Purkayastha, along with ADGP (law and order) Anuj Sharma and other senior police officers are scheduled to visit Darjeeling today.



They will hold meetings with district police officers and administrative officials.



Police and security forces patrolled the streets of the hills and kept a tight vigil at every entry and exit routes.



Except medicine shops, all the other shops, restaurants,, hotels, schools and colleges remained closed.



The GJM has plans to hold rallies in various parts of the hills in demand of separate state of Gorkhaland.



In the morning, some political party activists, dressed in traditional Nepali attire, took out rallies. They were heard shouting slogans in support of Gorkhaland.