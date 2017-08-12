The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
12 August 2017 Last Updated at 3:23 pm National

Gorakhpur Tragedy: Health Minister Nadda Asks MoS Patel To Visit, Seeks Report From State

New Delhi
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Health Minister Nadda Asks MoS Patel To Visit, Seeks Report From State
File Photo-PTI
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Health Minister Nadda Asks MoS Patel To Visit, Seeks Report From State
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Union health minister J.P. Nadda has asked minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary C.K. Mishra to visit Gorakhpur to look into the deaths of children in a hospital in the eastern Uttar Pradesh town.

Nadda has sought a report from the state health department into the matter. An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur today.

Advertisement opens in new window

At least 30 children have died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College here since the past two days, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said yesterday.

The Union home ministry yesterday said according to the SP of Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen.

However he gave no reason for the deaths.

"As per SP Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD Medical College in last 36 hours. Senior officers are on the spot. Exact cause is being verified by civil administration," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The incident triggered outrage with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seeking the state health minister's resignation.

The Congress today also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

1 2 3 4 5 4 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Jagat Prakash Nadda Anupriya Patel Uttar Pradesh Health- Medicine- Fitness Children National
Next Story : Rajasthan University Asks Kashmiri Students To Leave Hostel Over Scholarship Amount Issue
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters