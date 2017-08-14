Resident doctors of the AIIMS today condemned the sacking of Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur- based BRD Medical College Hospital, alleging that he had been made a "scapegoat" in the tragic incident in which 30 children had died within a span of 48 hours.
Khan, who was the nodal officer at the state-run hospital's paediatric department, had been hailed as a hero after he reportedly bought oxygen cylinders with his own money during the crisis.
"With great pain we have to say that once again a doctor has been made a scapegoat for the infrastructural lapse and failure of the government," President of the resident doctors association at AIIMS, Dr Harjit Singh Bhatti, said.
The association has written a letter condemning Khan's sacking and has also accused the Uttar Pradesh government of "gross neglect of public health."
"If oxygen, gloves, surgical instruments and basic medicines are not available in the hospital, then who is responsible? According to the government, the doctor is responsible.
"I request politicians not to spoil this relationship between the patient and the doctor to hide their incompetency," Bhatti said in the letter.
Over 60 children have reportedly died at the BRD Medical College Hospital since August 7 and at least 30 children were reported dead till yesterday.
Many of the victims were infants admitted at the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit.
Gorakhpur Tragedy: Dr Kafeel Khan Made Scapegoat, Say AIIMS Doctors
Resident doctors of the AIIMS today condemned the sacking of Dr Kafeel Khan of Gorakhpur- based BRD Medical College Hospital, alleging that he had been made a "scapegoat" in the tragic incident in which 30 children had died within a span of 48 hours.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- India Register Historic Win Against Sri Lanka
- Gorakhpur Tragedy: NHRC Sends Notice To UP Govt
- Tragedies Have Happened Before Too: Amit Shah
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- President Kovind Gives Assent to 6 Key Legislations in 3 Weeks Since He Took Over
- West Bengal: Class 10 Student Takes Part In Blue Whale Challenge, Suffocates Himself To Death
- Easy To Frame College Authorities, What About UP Health Minister: Tharoor On Gorakhpur Tragedy
- 'If They Don't Understand Peace, Answer Them With War',Says Ramdev On India-China Strains
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment