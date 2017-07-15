Goa Police Arrest Man Behind Desecration Of Christian Symbols

The Goa Police arrested Francis Pereira, the man involved in connection with a series of cases of alleged desecration of Christian religious symbols, on Friday night.

Director General of Police (DGP) of Goa Muktesh Chander said that Pereira confessed that he has been doing it since 2003 and he had broken a large number of such religious symbols till now.

"Interrogating the accused to find the motive, the hammer has been recovered. He has confessed to all these crimes he has committed. He was convicted for three years in an attempt to a murder case as well and since his release he has been doing it," Chander told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

He further said that Pereira has a Marurti Van in which he travels and carries a big hammer all the time.

"Where ever he finds a religious symbol, he breaks it. The police is interrogating if there is any other person involved in this or not," he added.

Earlier, in wake of desecration of religious symbols and Temples in South-Goa, state Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said specific attempts are being made to create tension in the region.

The Police had filed cases against unidentified persons in the regard and an investigation in the matter is underway.

Five Holy crosses, places of Catholic worship, and a temple had been desecrated in the last three days in South Goa. (ANI)