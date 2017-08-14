Goa Minister Demands Ban On Late-Night Events in State

Goa Water Resources Minister Vinod Palienkar has demanded a ban on outdoor music events, including rave parties, after two youngsters died at two separate raves in the popular beach village of Anjuna in North Goa possibly due to drug overdose on Sunday.

In a statement issued from St. Petersburg in Russia, Palienkar said he spoke to North Goa District Superintendent of Police to demand a ban on rave parties and other late-night events.

The Minister also demanded a thorough probe into the deaths of Pravin Surendran from Tamil Nadu and Nidam Abdulla from Kerala, at a private hospital in Anjuna, located 20 km north of Panaji.

"Drug proliferation increases with outdoor music (parties). I had written to chief secretary and other officials to take strict action. My stand is clear. I also called Superintendent of Police North. It is unfortunate and I have said that all this should stop," Palienkar said. (ANI)