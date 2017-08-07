The Newswire
Goa Congress Leader Posts Porn Clip On Official Whatsapp Group, Sacked
Panaji
A Congress leader in Goa posted a pornographic clip on an official Whatsapp group for media leaving the party red faced.
The group is a platform used by the party's state unit to invite media for press conferences and other events.
"I apologise for the incident. We have already removed the office bearer from the group," Sunil Kawathankar, state party spokesman, who is the administrator of the group told PTI.
He said the member was immediately removed from the group after the porn clip he had posted accidently was brought to his notice.
The member is a former state general secretary of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.
Next Story : Darjeeling Unrest: GJM Rules Out Talks with Mamata Govt, Keen with Centre on Gorkhaland Issue
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- ‘We Broke The Black Economy And Its Shell Companies’
- Indian Army Ready For Long Haul In Dokalam
- Muslims Raise Money To Help Hindu Rebuild Gutted Shops
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment