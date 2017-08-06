The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
06 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:26 am National

Goa Congress Women Wing To Send Bangles To PM Modi, Shah Over Rahul's Car Attack

PanajI
Goa Congress Women Wing To Send Bangles To PM Modi, Shah Over Rahul's Car Attack
PTI photo
Goa Congress Women Wing To Send Bangles To PM Modi, Shah Over Rahul's Car Attack
outlookindia.com
2017-08-06T11:39:25+0530

The women's wing of the Goa Congress has decided to send bangles to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to protest the attack on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's car in Gujarat.

The Gujarat Police had on Saturday arrested a person, identified as Jayesh Darji alias Anil Rathod, for allegedly throwing a stone at Gandhi's car in Banaskantha district on Friday when he was on a visit to the flood-hit areas.

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress leaders claimed that Darji was a local office bearer of the BJP's youth outfit.

"We are sending boxes of bangles, which we have collected from our homes, to Prime Minister Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and the persons who threw stones at our leader's car," Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Pratima Coutinho told reporters here on Saturday.

She said throwing stones was a cowardly act against the person who had gone to console the people suffering due to the floods.

"India is a democratic country. Anybody can go anywhere without fear," Coutinho said.

The BJP should know that Gandhi, whose family members have sacrificed their lives for the country, would not be afraid of such attacks, she said.

Gandhi had escaped unhurt in the attack in which the glass pane at the rear of his car was broken.

The incident had triggered protests from the Congress.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (11 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Amit Shah Gujarat Goa Congress BJP. Congress National
Next Story : Syria Army Seizes Last Islamic State-Held Town In Homs, Says Monitor
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters