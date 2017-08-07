G20 Summit: US President Trump Waves, Walks Up To PM Modi For A Chat
As G20 leaders continued their Summit discussions for the second day here today, US President Donald Trump today walked up to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "an impromptu interaction".
Arvind Panagariya, sherpa for India at the Summit, tweeted about the "interaction", along with pictures of the two leaders and others just before start of the second day of working sessions of the G20 Summit ending today.
In an impromptu interaction at G20 Summit, POTUS waves to the PM, walks to him, other leaders gather around. Gr8 moments pic.twitter.com/LzvLlfqaB2— Arvind Panagariya (@APanagariya) July 8, 2017
"In an impromptu interaction at the G20 Summit, POTUS (President of the US) waves to the PM, walks to him, other leaders gather around. Gr8 moments," Panagariya tweeted.
He further described the interaction as "some memorable moments just before the second day of the G20 Summit begins".
Panagariya, also the vice-chairman of government think- tank Niti Aayog, is representing India in the negotiations for the leaders' communique.
Besides a series of bilateral meetings, Modi had brief chats with various leaders at the Summit, including with IMF chief Christine Lagarde and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens Travelling To India
- ED Conducts Raids At Misa Bharti's Delhi Residence
- Army Called Out in Darjeeling After Youth's Dead Body Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment