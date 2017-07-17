Full List: Modi Government To Introduce 16 New Bills In Monsoon Session With 34 Bills On Agenda
Prime Minister Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will be introducing 16 new Bills in Monsoon Session of the Parliament that is beginning on Monday.
Thirty four Bills are on the agenda of the government for the Monsoon Session that is likely to be a stormy affair over issues like lynching incidents and vigilantism over cow, the Kashmir situation and the border stand-off with China.
Among the new Bills that are to be introduced are the Consumer Protection Bill and two bills to implement the GST in Jammu and Kashmir.
The new Bills that would be introduced are: The Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) Bill, 2017; The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Punjab Municipal Corporation Law (Extension To Chandigarh) Amendment Bill, 2017; The Central Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017; The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir) Bill, 2017; The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Bill, 2017; The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Amendment Bill, 2017; The Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2017; The Consumer Protection Bill, 2017; The National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017; Labour Code on wages; and The National Sports University Bill, 2017.
There are eight Bills pending in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing. These are: The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Indian Institute of Management Bill 2017; The Right of Children Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2017; The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017 ; and The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Bill, 2017.
There are ten Bills pending in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passing. These are: The Footwear Design and Development Institute Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Second Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013; The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Admiralty (Jurisdiction and Settlement of Maritime Claims) Bill, 2016 as passed by Lok Sabha; The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Third Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha; and The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017 as passed by Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha will take up The Consumer Protection Bill, 2015 and the Rajya Sabha will take up The North-Eastern Council (Amendment) Bill, 2013; and The Participation of Workers in Management Bill, 1990 for Withdrawal. (ANI)
