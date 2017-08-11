A fresh petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a commission of inquiry to probe the death of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.
The petition, filed today by one S A Miyajan, who claimed himself to be a social worker, also sought exhumation of the body of the late leader for conducting a post-mortem to determine the "real cause" of her death.
When it came up before first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sunder, the judges directed that it be tagged along with petitions with similar prayers already pending and posted them for hearing on October 23.
Petitions, including those by IRS officer B Balamurugan, Assistant Commissioner of Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Tribunal, and social activist Traffic Ramasway, have been filed earlier seeking a probe into the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year at a hospital here after prolonged illness.
Balamurugan has sought direction to the state government to form a panel headed by IAS officer U Sagayam to probe the circumstances leading to the death of Jayalalithaa.
In the present PIL, the petitioner alleged the death was "mysterious" and there appeared to be human negligence and that the public was anxious to know the real cause of death of their leader.
He sought appointment of a judicial inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge assisted by two leading doctors to ascertain the real cause of death of Jayalalithaa at the Apollo Hospitals.
The cause cannot be ascertained based on the available hospital records, hence post-mortem was necessary, he submitted.
He prayed the court to direct the union home secretary to order an inspection of the body by exhuming it.
Fresh PIL In Madras HC Seeks Probe Into Jayalalithaa's Death
A fresh petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking a commission of inquiry to probe the death of late chief minister Jayalalithaa.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Sharad Yadav Free to Make His Own Decision: Nitish
- Status Quo Of Article 370 Must Be Maintained, Says Mehbooba Mufti After Meeting PM Modi
- Oppn Meets To Evolve Strategy To Counter BJP
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment