Four Sanitation Workers Die Of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Septic Tank In Delhi
Four sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank in south Delhi's Ghitorni area today, police said.
Five men had gone down to clean the tank in a household in the area but did not come out for long. They were later pulled out in an unconscious state by fire department personnel after an hour-long operation at around 10 in the morning.
It is suspected that they inhaled toxic gases inside the tank.
Three of them were taken to the Fortis Hospital, while the other two were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and the Safdarjung Hospital.
Four workers, identified as Swarn Singh (45), Dipu (28), Anil (23) and Balwinder (32), were declared brought dead.
Jaspal, Swarn Singh's son, is currently undergoing treatment at Fortis.
All five are residents of Ambedkar Colony in Chhattarpur.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- 'External Forces' Creating Trouble Says CM
- Can This Graft Taint Cast A Shadow on Tejashwi's Political Career?
- Army Jawan Killed in Pak Firing Near LoC
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- Myanmar Unlikely to Support India on Border Dispute with China: Chinese Media
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Aggressive China Did Not Anticipate Strong Indian Response In Doklam, Says EU Vice-President
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment