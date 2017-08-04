The Newswire
For the First Time, BJP Overthrows Congress to Become Largest Political Party in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi
The BJP today overtook Congress to become the largest political party in the Rajya Sabha, where it now has 58 members against 57 of the main opposition party.

BJP MP Sampatiya Uikey, who was elected to the Upper House following a bypoll in Madhya Pradesh took oath today.

His election was necessitated by the death of Union Minster, Anil Madhav Dave.

This is the first time that the saffron party has become the number one formation in the RS after the Narendra Modi government came to power in May 2014.

The BJP-led NDA, however, is still short of a decisive majority in the house but the joining of JD(U) to the ruling block has further boosted its numbers.

