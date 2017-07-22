Flood Alert in 6 Odisha Districts As IMD Predicts Heavy Rain

The Odisha government today sounded an alert about possible flood across six districts in the state after the IMD forecast extremely heavy rainfall.



Heavy downpour in the catchments could trigger flood in Baitarani, Subarnarekha, Budhabalanga and Brahmani rivers, a senior official of the special relief commissioner's (SRC) office here said.



It may lead to water logging in some places, he said.



A communication has been sent to the collectors of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh directing them to remain fully prepared.



"You are requested to remain in full preparedness to face any eventuality. Please ensure that field officials are in their respective position," a communication from the office of the SRC to the collectors said.



As per India Meterological Department's (IMD) forecast, extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) may occur at a few places in Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts.



The IMD also said in a bulletin that heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is likely to batter many areas of Odisha due to an upper air cyclonic circulation.



Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood, a low pressure area is likely to develop during next 24 hours.



Under its influence, rain or thunder shower is likely to occur at most places in north Odisha and many places in the districts of south Odisha during next 24 hours.



Similar rainfall activity is likely to continue up to July 26, the bulletin said.



Extremely heavy rainfall (21 cm or more) at one or two places is likely to occur in the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Balasore with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Bhadrak, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Baragarh and Sonepur up to July 26, it said.



The IMD also said that intermittent rainfall with one or two spells heavy rain is likely to continue in coastal districts of Khorda, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Cuttack and Puri till July 25.



Fishermen are advised to be cautious while venturing into sea along and off Odisha coast as sea condition is likely be rough due to wind flow with 40 to 45 kmph speed and gusting up to 55 kmph along and off Odisha coast, it added.