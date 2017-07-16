FIR Lodged Against Roopa Ganguly For Controversial Rape Remark
An FIR has been lodged against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly and a police inquiry was initiated against state BJP President Dilip Ghosh for their utterances against the West Bengal government.
The FIR was lodged against Ganguly at the Nimta police station under Barrackpore police commssionerate on Friday for her reportedly controversial remark that wives and daughters in Bengal cannot survive for 15 days without getting raped, a senior police officer of the commisionerate told PTI today.
The complainant said she felt "threatened" and her "modesty was outraged" by Ganguly's remark.
"Roopa Ganguly has been booked for making statements conducing public mischief, criminal intimidation and for outraging the modesty of a woman. We are conducting a probe into the matter," the police officer said.
Ganguly speaking to a news channel in the national capital had reportedly said, "I dare all the parties, the ones who keep flattering the Bengal government and Trinamool Congress to send their daughters, wives, and sister-in-laws to Bengal without taking any hospitality from Mamata Banerjee. If they are able to survive for 15 days without getting raped, then tell me."
Kolkata Police initiated an inquiry against state BJP President Dilip Ghosh during the day for threatening to torch West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence if the police tried to arrest him under false cases.
According to a Kolkata Police officer, a complaint was lodged at Sinthee police station in the city today by a Trinamool Congress leader against Ghosh for saying this at a public rally yesterday in Kharagpur.
"We have initiated an inquiry into the matter," the officer said.
Ghosh while addressing a public rally near Kharagpur yesterday had threatened that he will torch Banerjee's residence if the state police tried to arrest him under false cases.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pak Military Court Rejects Mercy Plea Of Jadhav
- 16 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured In Accident
- Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Cow Vigilantes: PM Modi
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment
WB is going to dogs under Mamata and TMC !