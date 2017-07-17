Farewell to Pranab Mukherjee: MPs to Present Him With Coffee Table Book
As they are going to vote for the next President of India today, parliamentarians have decided to present outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee with a coffee table book on Sunday as a farewell gift.
"On July 23 evening, a farewell has been organised for the president. MPs will hand over a coffee table book with their signatures to him," Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told reporters after an all party meet chaired by her ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning tomorrow.
Mukherjee's term ends on July 24 and the next president will take oath on July 25.
She said to mark the 75th anniversary of Quit India movement on August 9, plans are afoot to organise a discussion on the subject in the Lok Sabha.
Mahajan told the meeting, MPs across parties were of the view that discussions on issues such as MSP for farmers, India's foreign policy and the internal security situation must be discussed.
She said members agreed that there should be no disruption of proceedings on the 19 days the House would meet during the session ending August 11.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Venkaiah Naidu Named NDA's Candidate
- Can't Give More Chances To Deposit Old Notes: Govt To SC
- Suspected LeT Militant From UP Held From Mumbai Airport
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Liquor Ban In Bihar Hits TB Diagnosis: Reports
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment