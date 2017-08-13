The Newswire
13 August 2017

Facebook Anonymously Launches Photo-Sharing App In China

New York
Facebook anonymously launched a new photo-sharing app in China in a new effort to make inroads in the world's most populous country.

China's ruling Communist Party controls internet traffic across the country's borders and tries to keep the public from seeing thousands of websites including Facebook.

The app, called Colorful Balloons, was launched in China earlier this year and does not carry Facebook's name. Facebook confirmed today that it launched the app.

The social media company's connection to the app was first reported yesterday by The New York Times, which said it was released in China through a separate local company.

