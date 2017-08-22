The Newswire
22 August 2017 Last Updated at 11:46 am National

Encounter Underway in Kashmir's Kupwara, Militants Believed To Be Trapped

Kupwara
Encounter Underway in Kashmir's Kupwara, Militants Believed To Be Trapped
An encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

Around two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.

The Handwara Police along with the 6 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalions are carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir AFSPA Police & Security Forces Separatism/Militancy/Insurgency Encounters National
