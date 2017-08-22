An encounter is underway between the security forces and terrorists in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.
Around two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped.
The Handwara Police along with the 6 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) battalions are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Encounter Underway in Kashmir's Kupwara, Militants Believed To Be Trapped
