28 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:58 pm Society

Electrohomeopathy Not A Recognised System Of Medicine, Says Government

New Delhi
Electro homeopathy is not a recognised system of medicine and states have been asked to take action against entities offering courses on the subject, the government told the Lok Sabha today.

During Question Hour, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said the government does not have any data about electro homeopathy being more than a 150-year-old system.

Underlining that electro homeopathy is not a recognised alternative medicine system, she said states have been advised to have regulations in this regard.

States have also been asked to stop entities from providing courses on this subject and restrain such practitioners from using the term 'doctor', she added.

On whether electro homeopathy is more than 150-year-old system of medicine, Health Minister J P Nadda, in a written reply, said, "the information is not maintained in the government as electro homeopathy is not a recognised system of medicine".

Patel said it does not meet various criteria and a committee has been set up to look into it.

