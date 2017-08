At least 20 people were killed and 50 others injured today in Egypt after two trains collided near the coastal city of Alexandria, officials said.

The incident took place after a train coming from Cairo, the capital of Egypt, collided with another train coming from Port Said in Khorshid area.

"The rescue team is currently searching for survivals while ambulances are transferring the injured to nearby hospitals," Magdy Hegazi, undersecretary of the ministry of health, said.