ED Probe Demanded into Alleged Money Laundering by Karnataka Minister

A complaint has been filed with the Enforcement Directorate against Karnataka Minister D K Shivakumar seeking a probe into alleged money laundering by him.

The complaint comes amid the ongoing Income Department searches at various properties associated with Shivakumar in Karnataka and Delhi since yesterday, with officials saying Rs 11 crore cash has been recovered till now.

The complainant Guruprasad said in the backdrop of the ongoing searches by the Income Tax department's investigation wing, the ED should initiate investigation and immediately apprehend the "perpetrator" under the prevention of Money Laundering Act and Foreign Exchange Management Act.

In his three-page complaint, Guruprasad claimed Shivakumar's initials figured in the diary entries of MLC Govindaraju, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Parliamentary Secretary.

The reported diary entries by Govindaraju purportedly indicated alleged payments to Congress central leaders by state ministers. The diary came to light in February resulting in a political slugfest.

Excerpts from the diary allegedly belonging to Govindaraju and made public by the media showed a few acronyms that had similarities with initials of senior Congress leaders to whom huge money was purportedly paid.

Govindaraju, on his part, had said he had nothing to do with the diary.