The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
28 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:52 pm Business

ED Conducts Searches At Five Locations in Rs 600 Cr Ponzi Probe

New Delhi
ED Conducts Searches At Five Locations in Rs 600 Cr Ponzi Probe
Representative Image-File
ED Conducts Searches At Five Locations in Rs 600 Cr Ponzi Probe
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

The ED today conducted searches at five locations in the country in connection with a money laundering ponzi case worth Rs 600 crore.

"The searches at 5 places across India are related to Kamal K Bakshi and A K Singh in relation to Uni Pay group ponzi scam. The total scam is over Rs 600 crore," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

A senior official said the agency had registered a criminal FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a police FIR in the case.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (8 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Enforcement Directorate MLM - Multi Level Marketing & Ponzi Schemes Raids Corruption Business
Next Story : Electrohomeopathy Not A Recognised System Of Medicine, Says Government
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters