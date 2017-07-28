The ED today conducted searches at five locations in the country in connection with a money laundering ponzi case worth Rs 600 crore.
"The searches at 5 places across India are related to Kamal K Bakshi and A K Singh in relation to Uni Pay group ponzi scam. The total scam is over Rs 600 crore," the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.
A senior official said the agency had registered a criminal FIR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) based on a police FIR in the case.
The Newswire
ED Conducts Searches At Five Locations in Rs 600 Cr Ponzi Probe
New Delhi
Representative Image-File
