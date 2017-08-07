The Newswire
Earthquake, 5.2 On The Richter Scale Hits Indo-Pak Border
New Delhi
File Photo-PTI/Representational Image
A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted the India-Pakistan border region in Jammu and Kashmir today.
The quake occurred at 3:42 pm at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre for Seismology of the India Meteorological Department said.
There were no immediate reports of loss of life or property.
Jammu and Kashmir is one of the regions that witness high seismological activities.
Further Details Awaited
READ MORE IN:
Download the Outlook Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
THE LATEST ISSUE
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- China Issues Safety Advisory For Citizens Travelling To India
- ED Conducts Raids At Misa Bharti's Delhi Residence
- Army Called Out in Darjeeling After Youth's Dead Body Found
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment