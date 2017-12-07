DMK Opposes Entrance Exam For Recruitment In Lower Judiciary

The leader of opposition M K Stalin on Wednesday, opposed in the Assembly a proposal mooted by the Centre for an entrance examination on the lines of NEET to recruit judges for the lower judiciary.

Secretary in-charge of justice in the union law ministry had written to the Supreme Court suggesting recruitment of district level judges on the basis of an all-India examination, the DMK leader pointed out.

Stating that the Centre's proposal went against principles of federalism, he said seven States including BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh had reportedly "filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against it."

He wanted Tamil Nadu to take a similar stand and pass a resolution in the House against the proposed move and send it to the Centre.

Citing Constitutional provisions governing appointments to lower judiciary, he said so far the State Public Service Commission was making such appointments.

Arguing that the proposed move would deprive States of their rights in the matter, he said it would take away the rights of the High Court and the Public Service Commission as well.

On GST, the Leader of Opposition referring to messages on 'WhatsApp,' said some traders felt taxation was on the higher side under the GST regime.

Finance Minister D Jayakumar said the grievances, views of the industry would be put forward to the GST Council and such issues would be addressed.