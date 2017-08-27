The Newswire
Dera Violence: Train Services Restored In Punjab And Haryana

Train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by violence in two states, have been restored, except in the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said today.

The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Twenty five train services which were halted due to issues of rake balancing and availability had not been restored.

The railway also asked passengers to check the railway's online or telephonic enquiry facilities to find about train's status.

Protests by followers of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted had forced the railways to cancel many trains in the region.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Punjab Haryana Dera Sacha Sauda National

