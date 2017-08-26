Dera Violence: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Says Situation 'Peaceful', Curfew Lifted

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that the situation in the state is 'peaceful' while the curfew has been lifted.

After Dera Sacha Sauda's Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh verdict, yesterday, violence erupted by his followers in different states of India resulting in the death of 29 people, while more than 200 are said to be injured.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted about the situation today and said, "Just been briefed by DGP, situation peaceful, curfew lifted in 3 districts, relaxed in all others this morning. State on alert for 48 hrs."

He further said that he is grateful to people of Punjab for maintaining peace and added, "All steps being taken to ensure law & order not disturbed at any cost."

Section 144 was imposed in Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand's Nainital and Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)