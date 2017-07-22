Demonetisation Has Impacted Naxal Activity in Chhattisgarh Adversely, Says CM Raman Singh
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Saturday said there has been a considerable decline in Naxal activity in the state and believes demonetisation has been a key factor for this.
"The Naxals are limited to a small area now. Demonetisation has broken the backbone of the Maoists. We are also trying to control them further," Singh said in an interview with ZEE, CEO, Jagdish Chandra.
Singh said the people of Bastar region wants peace and with integrated development, the area will soon become peaceful.
"Change has been witnessed in the situation of the region. We have spent Rs 3000 crore for the construction of roads which will connect the outskirts to the city," he said.
Chhattisgarh has been in the grip of the Naxal menace from quite a long time, disrupting normal life and causing damage to life and property.
The state government has launched several operations to counter the Naxal activities in the region.
Recently, over a dozen Naxals and three jawans were killed in anti-Naxal 'Operation Prahaar' in Chhattisgarh.
Approximately 1500 security personnel participated in the 56-hour long offensive against the Naxals.
A composite squad of the STF, District Reserve Group (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit-CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) conducted the operation based on inputs Maoist hideouts in the interiors of Chintagufa, around 500 kilometers from Bastar. (ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- CAG Report Flags 'Critical' Shortage Of Ammunition
- Fake Chinese Spares for Home-Made Bofors Guns
- J&K: Seven Policemen Thrashed By Army Personnel In Ganderbal
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment