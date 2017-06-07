Delhi Woman Stabbed Multiple Times Dies, Accused At Large

A 21-year-old aspiring air hostess, who was stabbed multiple times by a man in full public view, succumbed to injuries early today, even as the accused is still at large.

The incident was reported from the Mansarovar Park area of Shahdara yesterday, police said.

The 22-year-old accused, Adil, is still absconding. The police said that he had been pursuing the girl for the last few months but she did not give in to his demands, they added.

The incident took place in a busy market area where there are many shops.

Even though the incident has not been captured on CCTV, but a footage shows that the accused and the victim talking to each other, the police said.

It is suspected that they had an argument and he stabbed her multiple times, they added.

Locals had informed the police and rushed her to a hospital.