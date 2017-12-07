Delhi HC Seeks Kejriwal's Reply on Current Rate of Minimum Wages
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Kejriwal Government on seeking its reply on the enforcement of current statutory rates of minimum wages to benefit 60 lakh workers.
A division bench headed by acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal acted on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by social jurist and advocate Ashok Agarwal.
The PIL stated, "The ground realities are very shocking. On an average, male worker gets Rs. 6,000 pm and female worker gets Rs. 5,000 pm, whereas the statutory rate of minimum wages for an unskilled worker is Rs. 13,584 pm."
"Employers are enjoying interim orders granted by this Court and 60 lakh workers are deprived of minimum wages," Agarwal argued.
The bench asked the government to file its reply within a week and listed the case for next hearing on August 8. (ANI)
