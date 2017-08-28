Delhi Court Extends NIA Custody Of Kashmiri Businessman

A Delhi court today extended by five more days, the NIA custody of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who was arrested for allegedly collecting money from Pakistan-based terror outfits for Hurriyat leaders.

District Judge Poonam A Bamba, in an in-chamber proceeding, passed the order after the agency sought ten days custody of Watali for further interrogation, court sources said.

The matter came before the court after the 10-day NIA custody granted to him earlier ended today.

Advertisement opens in new window

The agency had earlier told the court that it had found various suspicious documents from the accused during the searches, including details of bank accounts and cash received by him from various terror outfits.

Watali was arrested from here on August 17 by the agency for alleged involvement in the case. The agency had carried out raids in his premises and that of other suspects.

The NIA had said in a statement on June 3 that it had searched Watali's house in Srinagar and seized incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions and land deals.

The NIA had earlier arrested Geelani's son-in-law Altaf Ahmed Shah, popularly known as Altaf Fantoosh, and six others who are currently in judicial custody in the case.