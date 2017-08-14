The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
14 August 2017 Last Updated at 9:33 am National

Delhi: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped, Thrown Off Fourth Floor Of House

New Delhi
Delhi: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped, Thrown Off Fourth Floor Of House
File Photo-AP/Representational Image
Delhi: 20-Year-Old Woman Raped, Thrown Off Fourth Floor Of House
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped and then thrown off the fourth floor of a house here in a semi-nude condition by a man who was later arrested, the police said.

The incident was reported from Begumpur area in Rohini on the intervening night of August 10 and 11.

The condition of the woman is critical and she is yet to record her statement with police.

Advertisement opens in new window

The woman had gone out with her friend, her boyfriend and the 22-year-old accused.

While returning, the accused offered to drop the victim home and said he would get his car from his house.

Her friend and her boyfriend proceeded in an autorickshaw from Rama Vihar. Soon after, they saw people running in one direction, and learnt that a man was seen running away from a building after throwing the woman from the fourth floor, police said.

By the time the police reached the spot, the woman had been taken to hospital.

It is suspected that the accused forced himself on the woman and when she resisted, he pushed her off. She was found lying in a semi-nude condition.

Her family alleged that there was another man who was also present there but so far, police have only nabbed one accused.

1 2 3 4 5 5 /5 - (10 Votes)
READ MORE IN:
Delhi - New Delhi Rape Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National
Next Story : Pakistan Celebrates 70th Independence Day, Hoists Highest Flag In South Asia
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters