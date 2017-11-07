Defence Experts Blame Intelligence Failure for Amarnath Terror Attack
The defence experts on Wednesday said the terror attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims took place due to intelligence failure and security lapse.
"There was intelligence failure and security lapse and terrorist had all the inputs on the movements of this vehicle. The sad thing is, after carrying out the attack, they successfully flee away from that place," defence expert P.K. Sehgal told ANI.
He further said the perpetrator would be taken to task and dealt with in next couple of days.
Condemning the attack, defence expert Rahul Jalali said, "The attack was truly a blot on Kashmiri's face. However, there is ray of hope as locals have protested against the attack."
The Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti granted ex-gratia of Rs. 6 lakh to the next of kin killed in the attack.
Apart from this, Rs. 2 lakh will be given to the grievously injured and Rs. 1 lakh to the one who sustained minor injury.
Separately, Governor, N.N. Vohra, Chairman of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board has announced relief of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the incident, Rs. 1.5 lakh with grievous injuries and Rs. 75,000 minor injuries pilgrims.
Seven people lost their lives and 15 others were injured on Monday after terrorists attacked a bus in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
The incident occurred at around 8.20 p.m. between Baltal and Mir Bazar.(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Three Militants Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Budgam
- It's Official: Ravi Shastri Is Team India Coach
- China to Downsize 2.3 Mn Strong Army to Under a Million
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Following India's Logic, Third Country's Army Could Enter Kashmir on Behalf of Pak, Says Chinese Media
- Hindus in Bengal Should Respond Like They Did in Gujarat, Says BJP MLA
- Amarnath Pilgrims Attack: God Gave Me Strength To Fight Terrorists, Says Bus Driver Salim Sheikh
- J&K: Seven Amarnath Pilgrims Killed By Militants, 19 Injured
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment