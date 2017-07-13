Death Toll in Northeast Floods Goes Up To 80
As many as 80 people have lost their lives in the floods that have hit 58 districts in the Northeast, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today.
Singh, who reviewed the flood situation in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur with officials of these states here, said the damage caused by the rains was "unprecedented".
A total of 58 districts have been affected due to floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Manipur where around 80 lives have been lost, he said.
The Union minister of state for development of north eastern region (DoNER), said the Centre is committed to provide all kind of support to the state governments in rescue and relief operations, an official release said.
Singh said the ministry of DoNER and the Prime Minister's Office are closely coordinating with a team, led by union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju, which is currently visiting the region to assess the flood situation there.
He said the damage caused by the floods and landslides has been contained to a large extent.
Singh suggested that experts from space technology and ISRO be roped in for carrying out an assessment of damage in the Northeast.
He also suggested that essential items like staple food and baby food be made available for the affected people.
The minister said he has approached the union health ministry to undertake measures to prevent outbreak of epidemics and telecom ministry for restoration of communication lines.
The meeting was attended by secretary, DoNER Naveen Verma, senior officers from PMO, home ministry and resident commissioners of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and Deputy Resident Commissioner of Manipur.
