DCW Seeks Public Suggestions to Resolve Dispute in NRI Marriages
The Delhi Commission for Women has sought suggestions from the public on issues concerning dispute in NRI marriages, the panel said in a statement today.
The women's panel has decided to seek suggestions from the public and experts in the matter so as to expand its knowledge base as well as learn from field experiences, read the statement.
DCW chief Swati Maliwal is part of an expert committee on NRI marriages and disputes set up by the government.
The government set up the panel after it had received several complaints about women being abandoned by their NRI husbands.
The panel also has representatives from the ministries of external affairs, home affairs, women and child development. The committee will submit its report to the government by August.
The DCW is also reaching out to the NGOs working in the field to seek their opinion. Maliwal has also written to the NRI Commissions of Punjab, Kerala and Goa to seek data about the number of such cases in their states as well as their views on the matter.
Maliwal has also written to chairpersons of women commissions across the country seeking their views on the matter, the statement said, adding that the last date for submission of suggestions is July 23.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Pak Military Court Rejects Mercy Plea Of Jadhav
- 16 Amarnath Pilgrims Killed, Several Injured In Accident
- Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Cow Vigilantes: PM Modi
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- $621.5 Billion Bill On Defence Cooperation With India Passed By US House
- Kerala Actress Assault: Kamal Haasan Names Victim, Says Don't Refer To Her As 'A Female'
- BJP Leader Rupa Ganguly Dares Women To Survive in Bengal for 15 Days Without Getting Raped
- Rupa Ganguly Should Reveal How Many Times She Was Raped In Bengal, Says TMC Minister
- US Designates Hizbul Head Salahuddin As Global Terrorist, India Welcomes Move
- Arab Nations Extend Deadline By 48 Hours For Qatar To Respond To Their Demands
- Chinese Army Denies Violating Bhutan's Territory, Asks India To 'Correct Its Wrong-Doings'
- 'Apka Swagat Hai Mere Dost,' Israeli PM Welcomes Modi
Post a Comment