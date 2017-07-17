The Newswire
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
17 July 2017 Last Updated at 2:11 pm National

Darjeeling Unrest: GJM Supporters Hold Dharna Demanding Restoration Of Internet Service

Darjeeling
Darjeeling Unrest: GJM Supporters Hold Dharna Demanding Restoration Of Internet Service
File photo/PTI

Supporters of GJM and other hill parties today held a dharna outside the district magistrate's office as the indefinite strike demanding a separate state entered its 33rd day.

The dharna was held to demand restoration of Internet service in the hills, GJM sources said.

The suspension of Internet services, which was imposed on June 18, have been extended till July 25, by the district administration.

Advertisement opens in new window

Although no incident of violence was reported since last night, police and security forces continued their patrolling in the hills.

With food supply severely hit due to the ongoing strike, GJM activists and NGOs of the hills were seen distributing food items among the people.

The Army was deployed in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Sonada.

READ MORE IN:
Mamata Banerjee Darjeeling Protests Politics National
Next Story : Cameroon: 34 Soldiers Missing After Boat Capsize
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store

Post a Comment

You are not logged in, please Log in or Register
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters